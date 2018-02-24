Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Martin Duque

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Another young victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre will be laid to rest this weekend.

martin duque anguiano Viewing, Funeral For Stoneman Douglas Victim Martin Duque

Mrtin Duque Anguiano

Saturday, there is a viewing for Martin Duque Anguiano at Kraeer Funeral Home, 1655 N. University Drive, Coral Springs from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Funeral services are scheduled Sunday, February 25, 11 a.m., at Kraeer Funeral Home,.

Grave site services start at 12:45 p.m. at Forest Lawn North, 200 W Copans Road, Pompano Beach.

Martin Duque was 14 years old . He was born in Mexico. He’s described as a fun-loving, extroverted young man, who according to his family, was often quiet.

Martin enjoyed Star Wars, soccer, and he regularly attended church. He was proud to be a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School JROTC program. He was a thoughtful student, and a well-liked cadet.  He is survived by his father, Martin Sr., his mother, Daisy, and four siblings

Martin’s JROTC awards include: The Medal of Heroism, Perfect Attendance Ribbon, Leadership Development Ribbon, JROTC Athletic Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon, Personal Appearance Ribbon, Parade Ribbon.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch