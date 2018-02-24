PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Another young victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre will be laid to rest this weekend.
Saturday, there is a viewing for Martin Duque Anguiano at Kraeer Funeral Home, 1655 N. University Drive, Coral Springs from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Funeral services are scheduled Sunday, February 25, 11 a.m., at Kraeer Funeral Home,.
Grave site services start at 12:45 p.m. at Forest Lawn North, 200 W Copans Road, Pompano Beach.
Martin Duque was 14 years old . He was born in Mexico. He’s described as a fun-loving, extroverted young man, who according to his family, was often quiet.
Martin enjoyed Star Wars, soccer, and he regularly attended church. He was proud to be a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School JROTC program. He was a thoughtful student, and a well-liked cadet. He is survived by his father, Martin Sr., his mother, Daisy, and four siblings
Martin’s JROTC awards include: The Medal of Heroism, Perfect Attendance Ribbon, Leadership Development Ribbon, JROTC Athletic Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon, Personal Appearance Ribbon, Parade Ribbon.