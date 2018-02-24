Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — A group of students and supporters took part in a march in Parkland on Saturday to honor the 17 victims killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre and fight for more strict gun laws and a ban on assault weapons.

“People keep saying what do you know. What are you talking about gun control. You’re just a bunch of kids. You don’t know anything. For everything about gun control they may just be right but they haven’t been locked in a room while somebody was walking up and down the hall with a weapon of war gunning us down. They haven’t been targeted for speaking out against the people who are paying people money not to protect us,” said student Cameron Kasky.

“We need not only talk about our gun laws in one safety in school but we need to change the Florida constitution itself, said another student, Diego Pfeiffer.

Students are mobilizing for what they’re calling the Never Again movement — preparing for the student led march on March 24.

Kasky said, “We are the first people who are going to make everyone to make sure this never happens again.”

19-year-old Nikolas Cruz confessed to walking into his former high school armed with an AR-15 and shooting and killing 17 students and teachers leaving dozens wounded.