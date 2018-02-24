Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Threats against schools are always taken seriously, a lesson that a pair of Florida teens are learning the hard way.

Authorities say two teenagers were arrested Friday for making shooting threats against two separate Florida schools, days after the mass bloodshed in Parkland.

The Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Friday that a 14-year-old boy told two other students in a Facetime video call that he was going to attack SouthTech Preparatory Academy.

In the chat, the student showed two apparent firearms.

Detectives found him in a home, arrested him and recovered an air rifle and air pistol.

Separately, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a student for making threats through social media to attack Oakleaf Junior High School.

The student faces two felony charges.

The sheriff’s office says it was the second such arrest since the Feb. 14 attack at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)