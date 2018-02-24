Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – There is a lot of anger being directed at former School Resource Officer Scot Peterson after it became known that he waited outside a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building while a gunman was shooting at students and teachers.

It now appears that Peterson may not have been the only person who was expected to act, and didn’t.

Sources familiar with the events surrounding the school shooting tell CBS4 that when Coral Springs police arrived within minutes of the initial call, it wasn’t just Peterson that was waiting outside the building.

Also taking a defensive position outside the school, according to sources, were at least three other BSO deputies.

The Coral Springs officers were told by the BSO officers on scene to wait outside, but the Coral Springs officers decided not to listen and instead immediately entered the building, per sources.

A spokeswoman for BSO and Broward Sheriff Scott Israel have confirmed to CBS4 that they are investigating whether any Broward Sheriff deputies waited outside while children were being shot inside the school.

Israel previously tried to dismiss these questions by saying that when Coral Springs officers went inside, the shooter had already fled.

That may not be the case though, as one senior law enforcement source told CBS4’s Jim DeFede that at the time BSO deputies were waiting outside the school, they had no idea whether the shooter was still inside.

According to DeFede, it’s very possible and even likely that the details of the BSO deputies failing to immediately enter the school would have remained quiet had Israel not been so public about praising his deputies while ignoring the efforts of other agencies, like Coral Springs Police.

There were over 100 members of the Coral Springs Police Department on scene and it was the officers from Coral Springs that did not hesitate to enter the building where the shooting was taking place.

Coral Springs officials were so angered by Israel’s public comments, and lack of credit to Coral Springs PD, that a Coral Springs City Manager confronted Israel and told him to “stop lying,” according to DeFede.