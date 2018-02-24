Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
Filed Under:Bobby Flay, Food Network, Guy Fieri, Local TV, South Beach Food and Wine Festival

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — You never know which celebrity chefs will show up in South Beach.

Some of the biggest names in the restaurant biz are chilling in the Sunshine State this weekend, including Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri, for the 17th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

De Laurentiis hosted an Italian bash Thursday night with oodles of pasta and gooey cheese, and Guy Fieri hosted the sold-out burger bash Friday night. The festival features more than 90 events, including popular local chefs like Michelle Bernstein and a clambake by the host of “Emeril’s Florida” Emeril Lagasse.

The festival has raised more than $26 million for Florida International University’s school of hospitality and serves as an interactive educational platform for more than 1,200 students who volunteer.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch