MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — You never know which celebrity chefs will show up in South Beach.
Some of the biggest names in the restaurant biz are chilling in the Sunshine State this weekend, including Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri, for the 17th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
De Laurentiis hosted an Italian bash Thursday night with oodles of pasta and gooey cheese, and Guy Fieri hosted the sold-out burger bash Friday night. The festival features more than 90 events, including popular local chefs like Michelle Bernstein and a clambake by the host of “Emeril’s Florida” Emeril Lagasse.
The festival has raised more than $26 million for Florida International University’s school of hospitality and serves as an interactive educational platform for more than 1,200 students who volunteer.
