PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Weeks before a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a woman called the FBI to warn them about Nikolas Cruz.

The New York Times released transcripts of the phone call.

The caller said he was heavily armed and unstable and she needed someone to know. The agency failed to investigate.

If you see something, say something and on January 5th, a woman called the FBI to tell them about Nikolas Cruz.

The call was handled by an FBI call center in West Virginia.

During the call she says, “he started off saying he wanted to kill himself… now he has switched it to, he wants to kill people.”

She told them to look at his Instagram account.

“You’ll see all the guns…I’m afraid this is so – something’s gonna happen,” said the caller.

She explains that Cruz had gotten hold of his late mother’s debit card and was taking money from her account, using it to arm himself.

“He bought all these rifles and ammunition and he posted pictures of them on the Instagram,” said the woman.

At one point, she says, “I know he’s going to explode.”

She says, “he never graduated high school. He’s thrown out of all these schools because he would pick up a chair and just throw it at somebody, a teacher or a student because he didn’t like the way they were talking to him. I, just think about, you know getting into a school and just shooting the place up.”

The FBI admits that information should have been sent to their field office in Miami.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said the error was “unacceptable” and called for the bureau’s director, Christopher A. Wray, to resign.

Wray said the bureau was committed to getting to the bottom of what happened and would review the processes for responding to tips from the public.

The woman who called in the Cruz tip said she just wanted to pass it along to the FBI and, “if they think it’s something worth going into, fine. If not, um, I just know that have a clear conscience if he takes off and just starts shooting places up.”