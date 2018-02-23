Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The 17 victims of last week’s school shooting in Parkland are being honored by Major League Baseball.

The league’s teams will wear caps with the school’s initials during their spring opening games.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball coach Todd Fitz-Gerald and his sons were guests of the Houston Astros for their spring opener against the Washington Nationals on Friday. The coach said that getting a moment to stop thinking about the Valentine’s Day tragedy that left 17 people dead by getting back to the sport he loves was a relief.

In addition to the caps, the Miami Marlins put an “MSD” patch on their jerseys.

Stoneman Douglas baseball team and the school’s softball team spent time with the Marlins before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Marlins players and staff wore maroon shirts that read “MSD STRONG” before the game, and chief executive officer and part owner Derek Jeter mingled with the teams and even posed for selfies with some players.

We are honored to have the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball and softball teams with us today.#MSDStrong | #DouglasStrong pic.twitter.com/GBC22qPYKp — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 23, 2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS baseball and softball teams meet Derek Jeter and the @Marlins. #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/4UMbV8odN8 — MLB (@MLB) February 23, 2018

During Friday’s practice in Arizona, the Chicago Cubs wore the school’s hat. The Cubs also will wear the hat for their Spring Training home opener tomorrow against the Texas Rangers.

The game-used hats will go up for auction Sunday night on Cubs.com/Auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Broward Education Foundation, which is the official Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund. More information can be found at browardedfoundation.org.

Many teams will have players sign the caps and they will be auctioned to benefit the victims and families affected by the shooting.

