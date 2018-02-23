Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In the wake of the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed, Governor Rick Scott will announce his action plan to keep students safe on Friday.

The governor will make his announcement at 11 a.m. You can watch it live HERE.

Scott and lawmakers were moved to action after thousands of students, teachers, parents and concerned citizens stormed the Capitol building Wednesday demanding gun reform.

In the last week, the governor has held a number of emergency meetings with law enforcement, school administrators, teachers, mental health experts, and state agency leadership on what changes can be made. He also met privately with survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting on Wednesday.

Changes considered including school safety improvements and keeping guns away from individuals struggling with mental illness.

Leaders of the state Senate and House will announce a joint comprehensive package of legislation to improve school safety at noon.

The lawmakers are on the clock. Their current session ends in about two and half weeks and they want to pass some sort of gun reform legislation before that.