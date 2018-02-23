Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — House and Senate leaders Friday outlined proposals that could lead to some armed teachers in public schools and requiring that gun purchasers be at least 21 years old.

Lawmakers are rushing to address school safety after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’ Lakes, said at a news conference that lawmakers are expected to spend $400 million to $500 million on the issues, though details were still being worked out.

RELATED: Gov. Scott Has Three Part Action Plan For School Safety

Lawmakers want to allow teachers who go through extensive training and work under the direction of law-enforcement agencies to be able to carry concealed weapons at schools.

Also, they would increase the age to purchase long guns, such as rifles and shotguns, to 21, which is already the age requirement for purchasing handguns.

Lawmakers will not seek to ban semiautomatic rifles, commonly known as “assault” rifles, such as the one used in the school massacre.

“The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.”