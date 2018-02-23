Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Police officers, firefighters and 911 operators with the Coral Springs Police Department, who responded to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, are sharing some of their stories on the day of the shooting.

The high school is only 3 miles up the road from the police department.

More than 100 Coral Springs Police and Fire Department personnel responded on that horrific day and many of them were first on the scene, which is why many are so affected by what they saw and are still trying to cope.

Police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich recounts calling his wife and son, who were in the school on the day of the shooting, after helping to rescue victims.

“After that I called,” said Sgt. Heinrich who was overcome with emotion and had to step away from the podium. “I called my wife and luckily I was able to get a hold of her. By the grace of God my wife and my son who were on the opposite ends of the school, my son was out on a bathroom pass and my wife was in planning in the girls locker room, and they both heard the fire alarm and evacuated. By the grace of God, when they walked down the hallway they found each other and they were able to shelter in place with 2 other teachers and 62 other students.”

Sgt. Heinrich spent the day helping the wounded and he plans to visit one of the students Friday who remains hospitalized.

“They’re my family. Not only my family, my personal family, the Douglas people– those are kids and teachers and staff that I’ve known for years. My wife is the assistant athletic director who works hand in hand with Chris Hixon, who lost his life. Feis was my son’s football coach. So it comes on a different level for me.”

Officer Tim Burton recalled his day as well.

“I rescued a few victims who were shot and could not walk to Pine Island Drive along with my fellow officers and shortly thereafter, I was asked to join a search team. We went into the band room where there were 50 to 100 kids, all hunkered down and so happy to see us. That was basically my last assignment.”