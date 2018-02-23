Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have confirmed that a burned car found in Miami Gardens last week belonged to a murdered Barry University student.

Priscilla Torres, 19, was found shot to death on February 10th near NW 29th Avenue and 12th Street after being reported missing by her mother.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Miami Gardens police were dispatched to a vehicle fire at Myrtle Grove Elementary, located at 3125 NW 176th Street.

The police were able to make a positive identification on the car by running its vehicle identification number (VIN) through the state database.

They are still working to determine what led up to Torres murder.

