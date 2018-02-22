Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – In the future, South Florida Star Wars fans will only have to travel about three and a half hours to immerse themselves in “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.”
The Walt Disney Company is currently building a Star Wars theme land “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando and at Disneyland in California.
On Thursday, the Disney Parks blog released some new images of their groundbreaking Star Wars inspired luxury hotel coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.
“As you can see, families visiting this resort will board a starship alive with characters and stories that unfold all around them during their voyage through the galaxy – and every window has a view of space,” posted Jennifer Fickley-Baker with the Walt Disney World Resort.
Disney said the hotel will connect seamlessly to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. To get into the theme, hotel guests will be allowed to dress in Star Wars-inspired attire. Disney does not allow park goers to dress in costumes.