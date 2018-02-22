Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – New information continues to emerge about the teen suspect in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

A sheriff’s office report says 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was involved in a fight with the adult son of a woman he was staying with shortly after his mother died.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report says a deputy responded to the Lantana Cascade mobile home community in Lake Worth on Nov. 28.

The 22-year-old man there told the deputy that he tried to calm down 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who had been punching holes in walls and breaking objects. The man said Cruz hit him in the jaw, and the man hit Cruz back. He then tried to restrain Cruz, but the younger man got away.

The deputy found Cruz a short time later at a nearby park.

Cruz told the deputy he had been angry because he misplaced a photo of his recently deceased mother, and he apologized for losing his temper.

The other man told the deputy he didn’t want Cruz arrested.

He just wanted Cruz to calm down before coming home.

Audio of a 911 call regarding this incident can be heard below.

