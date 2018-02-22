Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s professional sports teams are showing their support for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the wake of last week’s shooting in which 17 people were killed.

On Thursday, the Florida Panthers are holding a blood drive at their home ice, the BB&T Center in Sunrise, from noon to 7 p.m. The team is also sporting a patch with the letters “MSD” in black lettering on the right elbow of their jerseys and a decal which reads “MSD Strong” on their helmets.

The Miami Marlins are sporting Stoneman Douglas baseball caps before their Friday spring-training opener. Major League Baseball is planning a similar tribute involving all 30 teams.

Coming off the eight-day All-Star break, the Miami Heat plan to add an “MSD” patch to their jerseys for Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. They plan to wear the patch for the remainder of the season.

On Saturday, when they play their first game at home at the AmericanAirlines Arena since the shooting, the Heat plan to have a moment of silence and tribute to those who died.