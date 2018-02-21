Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — While lawmakers answered the tough questions inside CNNS’s town hall meeting, some students were asking one of the toughest questions of all through social media.

“What are you, our elected officials, going to do to make us safe,” asked students.

Kids from many schools created a petition with a bipartisan group called #MakeUsSafe.

“Our goal is to basically to have these passed in legislation and they’re just local ways we acknowledged that need to be fixed and theory common sense,” said Christine Keller from Coral Springs High School.

This as Sheriff Scott Scott Israel made an important call Wednesday.

“Deputies will be carrying rifles on school grounds from this point forward,” said Sheriff Scott Israel on Wednesday.

Students who started this petition, want deputies to have rifles but in a safe spot, so on them they believe is not the right way to go.

Sheriff Israel says lockboxes will be installed but for the time being, better safe than sorry.

