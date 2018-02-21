Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Students, teachers, and parents from Parkland will come together to rally in front of the Capitol on Wednesday in support of common sense gun safety reforms.

More than 100 Parkland community members will be joined gun safety advocates and Democratic elected officials to discuss the critical need to take action against gun violence.

They want stricter gun laws for those with mental illnesses and a ban on assault rifles. The fight won’t be easy in Florida where gun laws are some of the least restrictive in the country.

“Because I did lose a lot, a couple friends in this and I wanna put them first and let them know that they were important and that they lost their lives to a shooter and they were so innocent and they didn’t deserve this,” said 18-year-old Sophie Whitney, a high school senior.

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrived Tuesday night by bus.

While they received support from their peers they faced some obstacles at the Capitol. The House voted to not to allow discussion on an assault weapons ban. On party line Republicans voted against allowing debate. It happened right in front of stunned students.

“The next death from someone with an assault rifle here in Florida is going to be on them, it’s going to be on them and it’s going to be their fault that those people are dead,” said Sherly Acquarola, a Stoneman Douglas high student.

Incoming Senate President Bill Galvano has a proposal in developement. It calls for the possibility of raising the age to 21 to buy an assault rifle, a ban on bump stocks — that’s the device used in the Vegas shooting to allow faster fire, implementing a three day waiting period for gun purchases and to close screening loop holes especially relating to mental illness. For the students it’s a start.

Wednesday morning, the students will walk to the Capitol. A small group will meet with state Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Students then begin series of 70 meetings with Republican and Democrat House and Senate members including Senate President Joe Negron, Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran, and Education Commissioner Pam Stewart.

Just after noon, students will hold news conference on the steps of the Capitol to speak about their experiences & plans for action.

The students have a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. with Governor Rick Scott.

Here in South Florida, more and more students are joining the “Never Again” movement” started by Stoneman Douglas students.

“I just want peace and I just want an end to violence. I don’t want any more innocent kids dying,” said student Nia Jean.

The Never Again movement burst onto the scene Saturday at a huge rally in Fort Lauderdale. Now, they’re all over social media and growing by the minute. They want stricter gun laws and politicians to stop taking money from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The students plan to stage a ‘March For Our Lives’ rally in Washington D.C. next month.