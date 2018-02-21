Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Athletic Director Chris Hixon is being laid to rest Wednesday. Hixon, who was also the school’s wrestling coach, is being hailed a hero in the wake of the school massacre one week ago today.

Hixon’s visitation took place Tuesday night. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Nativity Catholic Church, 5220 Johnson Street in Hollywood.

Hixon, who served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, will be buried with full military honors at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses have said Hixon died trying to protect students from the gunfire that left 14 students and 3 faculty members dead.

A second viewing for Aaron Feis, security guard and assistant football coach will also take place Wednesday night from 5pm – 9pm at Church by the Glades, 400 Lakeview Drive in Coral Springs.

His funeral will take place Thursday at 11am at the same church.

Feis is also being hailed a hero for throwing himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets.

There is a service for student Nicholas Dworet on Wednesday at 5pm at the Parkland Golf and Country Club, 10001 Old Club Road in Parkland.

Dworet was 17 and captain of the school’s swim team. According to his obituary, Dworet won first-place honors in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle at the 2017 Broward County Athletic Association swimming and diving championships. “He dreamed of making the Olympic swim team,” the Dworet family said in a statement. “He believed he could accomplish anything as long as he tried his best.” Dworet, one of the top sprint freestyle swimmers in Florida, recently signed a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis.

On Thursday, there will be a Celebration of Life for student Cara Loughran from 5p-9p at Kraeer Funeral Home, 1655 N. University Drive, Coral Springs.

Cara, 14, a freshman, “was an excellent student” who loved the beach and her younger cousins, her aunt, Lindsay Fontana, wrote on Facebook.

Also on Thursday, visitation for Helena Ramsey will take place from 5pm- 9pm at Church by the Glades, 400 Lakeview Drive in Coral Springs.

Ramsey’s funeral service is Friday at 1pm at the same church.

Helena was 17 and would have started college next year. Her family member, in a lengthy Facebook post, called her a “smart, kind hearted and thoughtful person.”