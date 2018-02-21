By Suzy Fielders

The best ways to support Miami’s local art scene are donating money, volunteering or being a repeat patron to the many wonderful art foundations in the area. These three options mean that anyone can help support the local arts. Don’t have time, then a donation, no matter how small, is a great choice of support. Any amount is useful to help a foundation. Don’t have a charitable budget, then don’t worry art foundations can always use volunteers for their many needs and limited resources.

Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation

1018 N. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

(305) 455-3333

www.cifo.org

Located in Downtown Miami, the Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (also known as CIFO) is a non-profit organization with the goal to ‘foster cultural exchange among the Visual Arts’. It was established in 2002 by Ella Fontanals Cisneros and her family. It’s home to a wide collection of art from a large assortment of artists. Click here to learn more about supporting this local art foundation.

National YoungArts Foundation

2100 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 377-1140

www.youngarts.org

Originally established in 1981, The National YoungArts Foundation (also known as YoungArts) is the perfect place to support for those who want to enrich the youth! The signature program of YoungArts is an application-based award for emerging artists ages 15–18 (or in grades 10–12) from around the U.S. Winners of the award not only receive financial awards, but professional development and numerous educational experiences working with renowned mentors. In addition, to this award YoungArts also offers plenty of other programs both in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York.

Rubell Family Collection Contemporary Arts Foundation

95 N.W. 29th St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 573-6090

www.rfc.museum

While originally founded in New York by Mera and Don Rubell in 1964, the Rubbell Family Collection (also known as RFC) was moved and has called Miami it’s home since 1993. It’s home also happens to be a unqiue building , which is a repurposed Drug Enforcement Agency confiscated goods facility. In 1994 the RFC expanded by creating the Contemporary Arts Foundation to build on the organizations mission ‘inside the paradigm of a contemporary art museum.’ Check out what’s on display now by viewing their current exhibition listing here.

The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse

591 N.W. 27th St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 576-1051

www.margulieswarehouse.com

This nonprofit institution is located in the Wynwood Arts District. In addition to exhibits from the collection of Martin Z. Margulies, they offer numerous other offerings, such as educational programs and an international loan program. They offer guided tours for $25, but all Florida school groups and post secondary institutions are free of charge! Click here to view their current exhibitions.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 949-6722

www.arshtcenter.org

This non-profit organization happens to be one of the world’s leading performing arts organizations and venues. This center also happens to hold a restaurant, bookstore & cafe, and hosts a regular Farmers Market. Their stage has served as a great place for artists and performers to launch their careers. They also have many ways to give, from memberships to volunteering. Click here to view all of their upcoming performances.

