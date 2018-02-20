Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
Filed Under:Gun Violence Protest, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Solidarity March, West Boca High School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – “We want change, we want change.” That was the chant shouted by hundreds of West Boca High School students Tuesday morning as they took part in a solidarity march to protest gun violence.

A large group of students walked out of class to march to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, site of last week’s deadly school massacre, where 17 people were killed.

Chopper 4 flew over the march as students marched peacefully to Parkland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch