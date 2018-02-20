Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – “We want change, we want change.” That was the chant shouted by hundreds of West Boca High School students Tuesday morning as they took part in a solidarity march to protest gun violence.
West Boca High students yell “WE WANT CHANGE” as they left school to protest for a change in Gun Control Laws #MSDStrong #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/RWKplxhAQ8
— MJ (@EMJAEEE_) February 20, 2018
A large group of students walked out of class to march to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, site of last week’s deadly school massacre, where 17 people were killed.
Chopper 4 flew over the march as students marched peacefully to Parkland.