WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) — A majority of Americans are pointing the finger of blame at President Donald Trump and Congress for not doing more to prevent mass shootings.

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll, conducted in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, found 62 percent of respondents said Trump is not doing enough to prevent mass shootings and 77 percent said Congress was doing an inadequate job on the issue.

Among those polled, 57% said mass shootings in the United States were more of a reflection of problems identifying and treating people with mental health problems, while 28% blamed “inadequate gun laws.” Nine percent blamed both equally.

Across party lines, 77% of individuals polled said the Parkland shooting could have been prevented by more effective health screening treatment.

Police documents described the confessed shooter, 19-year old Nikolas Cruz, as suffering from mental illness.

Some 58% of those polled said stricter gun control laws would have prevented the Florida shooting. Among party lines, 86% of Democrats and 57% of independents said stricter gun control would have prevented it, but only 29% of Republicans said the same thing.

There was no rise in support for a ban on assault weapons compared to two years ago. In addition, 42% of respondents said the Florida shooting could have been prevented if school teachers were allowed to carry guns.