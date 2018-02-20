Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — It was a send off from people who know their pain — survivors of the pulse night club massacre gave encouragement as bus loads of Parkland students pulled out, heading for the Capitol.

“Y’all got this. Y’all strong. Make sure your voices are heard,” said a Pulse survivor.

This as 100 students are on the way to Tallahassee, taking their message of gun control with them.

Anthony Lopez is a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. He’s making a list of the things he wants to tell lawmakers,

“Ban on military weapons, universal background checks including info of mental health, past history and prison time, raise for the age of ownership for a gun,” said Lopez.

There are already plans being looked at by lawmakers – a big move by the Republican dominated legislature.

Incoming Senate President Bill Galvano has a proposal in developement.

His office is not releasing details, but our partners at the Miami Herald report highlights of the six-point plan that include the possibility of raising the age to 21 to buy an assault rifle, a ban on bump stocks – a device used in the Vegas shooting to allow faster fire – and implementing a 3-day waiting period for gun purchases and to close screening loopholes especially relating to mental illness.

For students, it’s a start.

“I just want, not even just about guns, but about mental health and public safety. I just want to feel safe where ever I go. If I go to school, if I go shopping, I just want to feel safe and not have to worry about the people around me,” said a student.

As they make the long trip to the Capitol, they’re preparing for a day of meetings with lawmakers and, at some point, the governor.

Since it’s so late in the session, students know they have to work with bills already in the pipeline. They want to make sure they’re heard and that someone takes action.

“We will not rest until something changes. We will not rest until our voices are heard. We will not rest until people open their eyes and listen to us,” said 9th grade student Emma Stravitz.