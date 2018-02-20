Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — The debate over gun control is hitting the road as survivors from last week’s school shooting in Parkland are headed to their state’s capitol to push for new gun control laws.

The debate has also spread to Washington.

High school students loaded onto buses Tuesday headed to the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

“We’re the voices of America. We’re going to make a change,” said Isabella Pfeiffer from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Seventeen people died last week when a gunman opened fire at the high school.

Survivors of the shooting want to talk with state lawmakers to push for new gun control laws.

“I’m just nervous because I don’t want to make a bad impression. I just want to make Douglas proud,” said Pfeiffer.

President Trump will host a listening session on Wednesday at the White House with high school students and teachers to discuss different ways to keep schools safe. There is no word yet on whether any of the Parkland students will be there.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says, “TBD” on the matter.

A new Washington Post poll shows Americans remain divided about whether there should be an assault weapons ban but a clear majority surveyed says they believe President Trump needs to do more to prevent mass shootings.

Even more Americans say Congress needs to take action.

A large majority of Americans – 77 percent – say better mental health screenings and treatments could have prevented accused gunman, Nikolas Cruz, from allegedly opening fire at the high school last week.