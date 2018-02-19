Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Some students used the Presidents Day holiday to make a statement after last week’s deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

More than two dozen teens waved signs and marched in front of American Heritage High in Plantation.

In Washington D.C., dozens of teenage students are lying down on the pavement in front of the White House.

Both groups want the same thing – presidential action on gun control after 17 students were killed last week.

In the Washington protest, the teens were joined by parents and educators. The protesters are holding their arms crossed at their chests. Two activists are covered by an American flag, another one is holding a sign asking, “Am I next?”

Ella Fesler is a 16-year-old high school student in Alexandria, Virginia. She says, “It’s really important to express our anger and the importance of finally trying to make a change and having gun control in America.”

Fesler adds, “Every day when I say ‘bye’ to my parents, I do acknowledge the fact that I could never see my parents again.”

The group of student from Stoneman Douglas, who organized the #NeverAgain movement, are planning a march on Washington next month.

Tomorrow, 100 students will board charter buses coordinated by Senator Lauren Book. Most of the students who attend Stoneman Douglas High live in Book’s district.

The buses will take them to Tallahassee where, on Wednesday, they will meet with senators and House members on both sides of the aisle, as well as Attorney General Pam Bondi, and hold a press conference to share their experiences and messages.

“The response from our students who are still around and still able to talk, they’re taking that opportunity. They’re empowered and they’re angry,” said Stoneman Douglas High teacher Ernest Rospierski.

President Donald Trump spent the holiday weekend golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort, about 40 miles from the site of the school shooting.

