MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “NRA is not okay. NRA is not okay.”

It’s a chant we’re hearing a lot since the deadly shooting that killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students from around South Florida are joining the “Never Again Movement” started by Stoneman Douglas students.

There have been various groups – one was from South Broward High. Another group was outside American Heritage.

“I just want peace and I just want an end to violence. I don’t want anymore innocent kids dying,” said student Nia Jean.

That’s the same thing the Never Again movement is fighting for. They burst onto the scene Saturday at a huge rally in Fort Lauderdale. Now, they’re all over social media and growing by the minute. They want stricter gun laws and politicians to stop taking money from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

“When you’re a politician that’s more willing to get money for your reelection than save children’s lives, you have to question what is the state of American politics and why are we letting these disgusting monsters in, why are we re-electing them,” said David Hogg who is with the Never Again movement.

“They say that tougher gun laws do not decrease gun violence. We call BS,” said Emma Gonzalez, also with the Never Again movement.

Now, their rallies and message are hitting the road. They’ve planned the ‘March For Our Lives’ Rally in Washington next month and they’re heading to Tallahassee to meet with state lawmakers.

“Sending students up within one week of this tragedy is a great symbolism demonstrating that this movement is happening, it’s happening quickly,” said Jaclyn Corin with the Never Again movement.

Corin, along with 100 students will spread out at the Capitol, pushing their message – realizing that as painful as it is to grieve their loss while fighting for change, they have a captive worldwide audience.

“My generation has grown up with this. They’re tired of it. They want to see the end before we have our own kids. We don’t want to send our kids to school worrying about the same things we’ve worried about all our lives,” said Corin.