PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Principal Ty Thompson is urging his students to be strong and lean on each other, their families and the community in the days and weeks to come.

Thompson posted his first message to his students since last Wednesday’s mass shooting on Youtube.

“You know we lost 17 lives on Valentine’s Day. That’s supposed to be the international day of love. We’re going to take the love that got lost on Wednesday and we’re going to spread that over the next days, week, months, and maybe even years,” he said. “The love you share and continue to share is going to help us get through these trying times.”

Thompson promised to hug each and every student, and hold them for as long as they need him to, so they can get through this together.

Thompson also thanked the students and staff for their bravery and following protocol during the chaos.