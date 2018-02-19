Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A plan is in place for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to reopen.
The Broward Public School District released the details of the plan late Monday night.
Staff members will return on Friday.
The focus will be on responding to their needs and offering support.
On Sunday afternoon, there will be a voluntary orientation for students and families.
The district says its goal is to resume classes of some sort, on a modified schedule, on Tuesday, February 27th.