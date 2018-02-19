Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
Filed Under:Broward Public School District, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, School Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A plan is in place for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to reopen.

The Broward Public School District released the details of the plan late Monday night.

Staff members will return on Friday.

The focus will be on responding to their needs and offering support.

On Sunday afternoon, there will be a voluntary orientation for students and families.

The district says its goal is to resume classes of some sort, on a modified schedule, on Tuesday, February 27th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch