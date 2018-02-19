Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A deadly apartment fire in Ft. Lauderdale has claimed the life of a young girl.

The fire broke out just before midnight in the apartment at 1045 NE 8th Avenue.

The girl’s mother ran outside, screaming for someone to save her daughter – six-year-old Kaileen Alveranga who was still inside. Three other children who were also in the apartment managed to get out.

William Dunmoor, a neighbor, ran inside to get the girl, but was overcome by smoke and not able to locate her.

“It was great smoke and a lot of flames five minutes after the fire was going on. I ran inside two times to save the kid but her momma didn’t tell me where the kid was at. I couldn’t see anything,” he said. “The other three was already out and the stepdad and the mom were already here.”

Kaileen’s father, who lives in Boynton Beach, drove down when he heard about the fire. He wants answers. He said he was with her until about 5 p.m. when her mother came and picked her up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.