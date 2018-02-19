Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It was a tense nine minutes in court Monday as a judge took up two major issues in the case of the accused school shooter – Nikolas Cruz.

“I’ve had an opportunity to review the motion and the pleading and I don’t feel that these are appropriate, the type of motions that is appropriate to be ordered under seal or confidential,” said Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. “I do intend to make the pleadings available to the state unless you can give me some type of legal reason.”

The first issue at hand was whether documents in the case should be released to the State Attorney’s Office and the public in general.

While the judge said they should be released, defense said they have a right to ask for certain info to be confidential.

“We have a right to have access to our client and to collect any information that we need from him that may be relevant to our defense,” said Defense Attorney Melissa McNeil.

While the judge did not disagree on that front, she did not agree with making the documents confidential saying, she did not “believe there is any legal authority that supports sealing” the documents.

“The state has a right to have notice and to be present,” said Judge Scherer. “I don’t see anything in the law that justifies having an in camera, closed door ex-parte hearing.”

The next issue on the table, was Cruz’s physical presence in the hearings.

“No, we are not waiving the defendant’s presence for that hearing,” said prosecutors.

“Judge, I do not believe it is necessary for Nikolas Cruz to be present for that hearing. It is not a material stage in this proceeding and the defense is requesting that his presence be waived,” said McNeil. “The only thing that his presence will provide for anybody else in this court is an opportunity for the media to have a circus with him.”

The judge weighed in by setting a hearing for 1 p.m.

