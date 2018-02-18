Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
We have seen students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School turn grief into anger as they demand changes from Tallahassee to Washington.
Much of that anger has been directed at Florida’s Republican Senator Marco Rubio and his ties to the NRA.
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede sat down with Rubio and the senator was eager to discuss the issue.
Part one of the interview can be seen above.
Part two of the interview can be seen below.
Comments (2)
Jim DeFedeMore from Jim DeFede
Somebody should outlaw Hostess Twinkies….