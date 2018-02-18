Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Politics, Robert Runcie, School Shooting

The carnage at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School is the latest mass shooting in an ever growing line of mass shootings.

In 1999 twelve students and one teacher were shot at Columbine and it was horrifying because the notion of a shooting inside a school was unthinkable.

But since then we’ve had Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook and many others it’s hard to remember.

So when 17 people were killed here in Parkland, what terrifies us most is hoe commonplace these shootings have become.

Now we begin a search for answers.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede sat down with Broward School Superintendent Rubert Runcie and asked him what the week has been line, and what changes could be coming.

