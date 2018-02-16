Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) – President Donald Trump stopped into South Florida Friday evening to visit those affected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Air Force One touched down in West Palm Beach International Airport just before 5:30 p.m. then headed to Broward Health North Hospital to pay their respects and thank the medical professionals for their life-saving assistance in response to the deadly shooting.

This is also the hospital where numerous victims of the shooting have been treated. He is expected to visit them as well.

Earlier in the day, the president tweeted out:

I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth – but people whose lives have been totally shattered. Am also working with Congress on many fronts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

Trump said Thursday he planned to head to Parkland “to meet with families and local officials and to continue coordinating the federal response” but the White House had yet to confirm details of his visit at the time of Trump’s tweet.

The President previously visited victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting while they were recovering in the hospital.

It’s unclear what Trump is “working with Congress on” that is related to mitigating mass shootings. The President on Thursday offered no indication he is willing to revisit the nation’s gun laws, instead emphasizing the mental health aspect of mass shootings.

He has not yet proposed any specific policies.

