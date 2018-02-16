Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, School Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) – President Donald Trump stopped into South Florida Friday evening to visit those affected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Air Force One touched down in West Palm Beach International Airport just before 5:30 p.m. then headed to Broward Health North Hospital to pay their respects and thank the medical professionals for their life-saving assistance in response to the deadly shooting.

This is also the hospital where numerous victims of the shooting have been treated. He is expected to visit them as well.

Earlier in the day, the president tweeted out:

Trump said Thursday he planned to head to Parkland “to meet with families and local officials and to continue coordinating the federal response” but the White House had yet to confirm details of his visit at the time of Trump’s tweet.

The President previously visited victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting while they were recovering in the hospital.

It’s unclear what Trump is “working with Congress on” that is related to mitigating mass shootings. The President on Thursday offered no indication he is willing to revisit the nation’s gun laws, instead emphasizing the mental health aspect of mass shootings.

He has not yet proposed any specific policies.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. Mark Potter (@mpotter23) says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Only a hop skip and a jump from Mar-A-Largo, please not another “they knew what they signed up for speech”

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch