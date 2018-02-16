Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Carolina student was arrested after he allegedly made online threats against schools in Broward County.

In the post, the student appeared to be wearing what looked like a gas mask and he was holding a rifle. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the threat spread online in various forms with multiple schools being mentioned, including Cypress Bay High School.

Law enforcement found the gun – an Airsoft rifle – depicted in the post when the student was taken into custody by South Carolina deputies.

The student claimed the post was a joke.

