BROWARD (CBSMiami) — In the wake of Wednesday’s mass school shooting in Parkland, grief counseling is being made available once again throughout Broward County.

Broward County Public Schools released a list of locations, as well as phone and email lines, where people can reach grief counselors and an online Crisis Support resource center.

The Crisis Support resource center is available at browardschools.com/crisissupport, with tips and information to assist parents and families in helping their children cope with the tragedy.

PHOTOS: Thousands Gather At Vigils For School Shooting Victims

Here is the updated list of sites where grief counselors are available Friday, February 16, 2018.

Counseling support for students and families is available at:

  • Pine Trails Park Recreation Center and Amphitheater
  • 10555 Trails End
  • Parkland, FL 33076

 

  • Coral Springs Center for the Arts
  • 2855 Coral Springs Drive
  • Coral Springs, FL 33065

Counselors are also available for students and staff at every District school.

For Marjory Stoneman Douglas staff members, grief counselors will be available at:

  • Parkland Library
  • 6620 N University Drive
  • Parkland, FL 33067

A District hotline is also available for anyone needing to speak with a counselor over the phone. The number is 754-321-HELP. You can also email WeSupport@browardschools.com.

gettyimages 918816460 594 screen Grief Counselors Available In Wake Of School Shooting

PARKLAND, FL. – February 15:One day after the deadly shooting at Marjorie Stonemason Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead and 14 injured, people gather for a memorial at Parkridge Church, on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.. A group of children gather around a therapy dog at the vigil. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Therapy dogs from Lutheran Church Charities have also been enlisted in Parkland for additional comfort.

 

