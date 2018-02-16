Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) — In the wake of Wednesday’s mass school shooting in Parkland, grief counseling is being made available once again throughout Broward County.

Broward County Public Schools released a list of locations, as well as phone and email lines, where people can reach grief counselors and an online Crisis Support resource center.

The Crisis Support resource center is available at browardschools.com/crisissupport, with tips and information to assist parents and families in helping their children cope with the tragedy.

PHOTOS: Thousands Gather At Vigils For School Shooting Victims

Here is the updated list of sites where grief counselors are available Friday, February 16, 2018.

Counseling support for students and families is available at:

Pine Trails Park Recreation Center and Amphitheater

10555 Trails End

Parkland, FL 33076

Coral Springs Center for the Arts

2855 Coral Springs Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Counselors are also available for students and staff at every District school.

For Marjory Stoneman Douglas staff members, grief counselors will be available at:

Parkland Library

6620 N University Drive

Parkland, FL 33067

A District hotline is also available for anyone needing to speak with a counselor over the phone. The number is 754-321-HELP. You can also email WeSupport@browardschools.com.

Therapy dogs from Lutheran Church Charities have also been enlisted in Parkland for additional comfort.