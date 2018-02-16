Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COCONUT GROVE (CBSMiami) – Calling all art lovers! The Coconut Grove Arts Festival starts Saturday and runs through Monday.
While the event will take place along S. Bayshore Dr. and McFarlane Rd., between Aviation Ave. and Grand Ave., driver’s should be aware of street closures in the area.
- The initial street closures started Friday, February 16, 2018 and will remain in place until Monday February 19, 2018, at approximately 11:30 p.m.
- No vehicular traffic will be allowed on South Bayshore Dr. from Aviation to McFarlane Rd. and from McFarlane Rd. to Grand Ave.
- Heavy vehicular traffic is anticipated due to the closures, and the construction along S.W. 27th Ave, from US1 to Tigertail Ave.
Drivers attending the Coconut Grove Arts Festival can use S.W. 22nd or S.W. 32nd Avenue as alternates from South Dixie Hwy
If you’re opting out of driving to the event, Miami Dade Transit will also be provide additional buses for route 249, the Coconut Grove Circulator. This route will shuttle people from the two Metro Rail Stations in the area, the Douglas Road Station and the Coconut Grove Station.
Miami Police officers will be deployed in the area to assist with traffic.