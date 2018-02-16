Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward County’s Vice Mayor is not happy with President Donald Trump’s plans to visit Parkland, calling the president’s decision to visit victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas hypocritical.

The president left just after 3 p.m. Friday and is expected to arrive in South Florida this evening.

“Him coming here, to me, is absurd. Him coming here is absolutely absurd, and he’s a hypocrite. How can you come here and talk about how horrible it is when you support these laws,” said Vice Mayor Mark Bogen. “So, President Trump now, based on his actions, allows mentally-ill people to purchase guns, when over a year ago, they could not. So this is a man who supports … teenagers and other people to buy assault weapons and to have these type of weapons and then comes down here and wants to act as though, you know, this is horrible and this shouldn’t happen, but he goes back to Washington and supports it. It’s hypocrisy.”

Those actions Bogen is referring to is the president revoking an Obama-era regulation that made it more difficult for the mentally ill to buy guns last February.