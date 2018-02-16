Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A community coming together as one.

Thousands of people attended several vigils Thursday in Parkland and Coral Springs to remember those who died after a gunman went on a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people.

At Pine Trails Park in Parkland, 17 crosses adorned with candles were set up in the park. On the amphitheater stage, 17 angels lined the stage as friends, family and loved ones who talked about the victims that those angels symbolized.

“This is the park where our children play now there are crosses around it,” said Parkland resident Marilyn Krantz. “This is unfathomable in our community and in any community.”

As well as the people who spoke about the victims.

“We love you and we never want to go through the tragedy of losing you,” said Fred Gutenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the shooting. “I don’t always get to say I love you, I don’t remember if I said that to Jamie yesterday morning.”

So many people have been touched by this horrific tragedy.

“They were my neighbors that we had to bury, or my friend’s siblings that we had to say goodbye to,” added former Stoneman Douglas student Marisa Leal. “There’s really no justice in that except for being there for each other.”

No words could sum up the emotions felt throughout, so people did their best to write them down and held up signs.

Others sang, and many prayed.

Earlier in the day, a prayer vigil was held at the Parkridge Church in Coral Springs.

More than a dozen ministers from various churches gathered to preside over the memorial service.

An overflow crowd packed the outdoor service, Gov. Rick Scott was among those in attendance.

Allison Shonk, a student at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High, teared up remembering those who died, especially assistant coach Aaron Feis, who was killed when he used his body to shield students from gunfire.

“I said ‘hi’ to him almost every morning. All these losses hit really hard for everyone at the school. And, I’m just sorry for all the parents and all the loved ones we lost,” she said.

The ceremonies only lasted a few hours but the memories will last a lifetime.