PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A community coming together as one, a vigil was held Thursday to remember those who died after a gunman went on a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people and injuring more than two dozen.

The noon prayer vigil was held at the Parkridge Church in Coral Springs.

More than a dozen ministers from various churches gathered to preside over the memorial service.

An overflow crowd packed the outdoor service, Gov. Rick Scott was among those in attendance.

The school shooting, the third worst in U.S. history, not only impacted the three thousand students and staff at the school but also the entire nation.

Allison Shonk, a student at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High, teared up remembering those who died, especially assistant coach Aaron Feis, who was killed when he used his body to shield students from gunfire.

“I said ‘hi’ to him almost every morning. All these losses hit really hard for everyone at the school. And, I’m just sorry for all the parents and all the loved ones we lost,” she said.

Another vigil will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Pine Trails Park, at 10555 Trails End, Parkland. A sunset vigil will also be held in the park beginning at 6 p.m.