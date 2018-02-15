Best Ways To Celebrate Black History Month In MiamiBlack History Month is celebrated from February 1st - 28th of each year. It is celebrated not just in the United States, but it is also celebrated in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Netherlands, where it is known as Black Achievement Month. Cities and counties will be having parades, special showings of iconic movies, presentations, festivals, and more to celebrate Black History Month. Check with your local Chamber of Commerce to find out what is happening in your city or just stop in a one of the venues listed below.