PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was saddened to hear about the tragic shooting at his former high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, in Parkland, Florida.

Rizzo was not only a baseball standout at MSD, but he also played football under assistant coach Aaron Feis, who died a hero after shielding students from the shooter.

Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018

According to ESPN, Rizzo had recently donated $150,000 to MSD.

Rizzo was drafted by the Boston Redsox out of Stoneman Douglas in the 6th round in 2007.

Thursday, the day after the shooting, Rizzo left Cubs spring training to return home to South Florida.