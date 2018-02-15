Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
By Alex Donno
Filed Under:560 WQAM, Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was saddened to hear about the tragic shooting at his former high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, in Parkland, Florida.

Rizzo was not only a baseball standout at MSD, but he also played football under assistant coach Aaron Feis, who died a hero after shielding students from the shooter.

According to ESPN, Rizzo had recently donated $150,000 to MSD.

Rizzo was drafted by the Boston Redsox out of Stoneman Douglas in the 6th round in 2007.

Thursday, the day after the shooting, Rizzo left Cubs spring training to return home to South Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch