PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was saddened to hear about the tragic shooting at his former high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, in Parkland, Florida.
Rizzo was not only a baseball standout at MSD, but he also played football under assistant coach Aaron Feis, who died a hero after shielding students from the shooter.
According to ESPN, Rizzo had recently donated $150,000 to MSD.
Rizzo was drafted by the Boston Redsox out of Stoneman Douglas in the 6th round in 2007.
Thursday, the day after the shooting, Rizzo left Cubs spring training to return home to South Florida.
