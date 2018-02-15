Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Suspected high school shooter Nikolas Cruz arrived at Broward’s Main Jail early Thursday morning dressed in a hospital gown and surrounded by sheriff’s deputies.

The 19-year-old, accused in the third worst school shooting in the U.S., has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Cruz is accused of opening fire inside the school with an assault rifle just before dismissal.

Only one of the victims has been identified. Students and parents as Aaron Feis, a coach at the school, may have acted as a human shield to protect some students.

In addition to the dead, 15 people were injured in the shooting.

Cruz reportedly changed his clothes and evacuated with the other students. He was taken into custody a short time later by Coconut Creek PD in a nearby neighborhood in Coral Springs. Cruz exhibited labored breathing. He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution for medical clearance.

Overnight investigators searched Cruz’s home in Parkland. A lawyer for the family that lives in that home tells us Cruz moved in with them about three months ago after his mother died. Federal investigators are expected to return to that home Thursday.

Cruz had attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS but expelled from it the previous year, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Cruz had reported threatened students at the school and was barred from campus.

Many of Cruz’s posts on social media are gun and violence related. On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself with a shotgun. In another photo, he is seen with a pistol which appears to be a type of BB gun. Other pictures show him holding long knives. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel described the posts as “disturbing.”

Marjory Douglas Stoneman HS will remain closed Thursday and Friday.

Grief counseling is being made available to students and their families at Pines Trails Recreation Center and Amphitheater, at 10555 Trails End in Parkland; Coral Springs Gymnasium, at 2501 Coral Springs Drive; and the Coral Springs Center for the Performing Arts, at 2855 Coral Springs Drive.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS staff can speak to grief counselors at Parkland Library at 6620 North University Drive.

Students at Westglades Middle School can speak to counselors at the school.