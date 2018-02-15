Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
PARKLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) — A football coach. An athletic director. And young, fresh-faced students.

They are among the 17 people killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims later in the day.

“Today is a day of healing, today is a day of mourning,” Israel said.

Here are the victims who have been publicly identified so far:

Chris Hixon

Hixon, the athletic director for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been reported dead, according to Denise Lehtio, the communications director with the school’s varsity and junior varsity football program. Lehtio told CNN that the football coach at Douglas told her Hixon was shot and killed.

Aaron Feis

Feis, the assistant football coach, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, according to Lehtio. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died after he was rushed into surgery, Lehtio said.

“He died the same way he lived — he put himself second,” she said. “He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero.”

 

 Jaime Guttenberg

She was a student at the school. Her father, Fred, shared the tragic news in a Facebook post.

Martin Duque

He was a 14-year-old freshman. His older brother Miguel, who graduated from Douglas High last year, shared the news via an Instagram post early Thursday morning.

Alyssa Al Hadeff

A 15-year-old freshman. Her cousin Ariella Del Quaglio confirmed the student’s death via Facebook on Thursday.

 

Gina Montalto

She was 14-year-old freshman and served on the school’s winter guard team. Color guard choreographer Andy Mroczek posted on his Facebook page.

 

 

Nicholas Dworet

He was a senior who had just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis. Glenn Greenwald, a journalist with The Intercept, shared the news on Twitter.

 

 

Luke Hoyer

Family members say Luke died on the third floor of the school.

“This has devastated our family and we’re all in shock and disbelief. Our hearts are broken. Luke was a beautiful human being and greatly loved,” posted his uncle, Toni Brownlee on Facebook. “Also, pray for the other families whose loved were also murdered so cruelly.”

His aunt, Mary Stroud-Gibbs, also shared her pain.

 

Carmen Schentrup

Friends of the teen confirmed her death on social media. Carmen was a semifinalist for the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

 

 

Meadow Pollack

She was a senior who planned to attend Lynn University​.
Her friend posted on Facebook.

 

Joaquin Olivier 

According to the Miami Herald, Joaquin was born in Venezuela and moved to the United States when he was just three years old. He became an American citizen in January of 2017.

 

Alaina Petty 

Alaina’s great-aunt, Claudette McMahon Joshi wrote on Facebook that the 14 year old was one of the victims.

Cara Loughran

She was confirmed dead by a peer counselor at her church.

“RIP Cara, and fly with the angels. You will be greatly missed, and we will always love you and celebrate your beautiful life,” her neighbor wrote on Facebook.

Alex Schachter

He was a marching band student.

 

Scott Beigel

He was a geography teacher who unlocked his classroom to allow panicked students to take shelter inside during the shooting. He was struck and killed by a bullet while closing the door behind them, according to The Miami Herald.

Peter Wang

Wang, 15 years old,  was last seen on Wednesday wearing his gray ROTC uniform and holding a door open so other people could escape, said his cousin, Aaron Chen. Chen later confirmed Wang was killed in an interview with First Coast News. “He wasn’t supposed to die,” Chen said. “He was supposed to grow old with me.”

