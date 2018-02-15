Follow CBSMIAMI.COM:Facebook | Twitter
PARKLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) — A football coach. An athletic director. And young, fresh-faced students.
They are among the 17 people killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims later in the day.
“Today is a day of healing, today is a day of mourning,” Israel said.
Here are the victims who have been publicly identified so far:
Chris Hixon
Hixon, the athletic director for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been reported dead, according to Denise Lehtio, the communications director with the school’s varsity and junior varsity football program. Lehtio told CNN that the football coach at Douglas told her Hixon was shot and killed.
Feis, the assistant football coach, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, according to Lehtio. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died after he was rushed into surgery, Lehtio said.
“He died the same way he lived — he put himself second,” she said. “He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero.”
It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3
— MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018
Jaime Guttenberg
She was a student at the school. Her father, Fred, shared the tragic news in a Facebook post.
Martin Duque
He was a 14-year-old freshman. His older brother Miguel, who graduated from Douglas High last year, shared the news via an Instagram post early Thursday morning.
Alyssa Al Hadeff
A 15-year-old freshman. Her cousin Ariella Del Quaglio confirmed the student’s death via Facebook on Thursday.
Gina Montalto
She was 14-year-old freshman and served on the school’s winter guard team. Color guard choreographer Andy Mroczek posted on his Facebook page.
Nicholas Dworet
He was a senior who had just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis. Glenn Greenwald, a journalist with The Intercept, shared the news on Twitter.
One of yesterday’s victims, Nicholas Dworet, was a senior who just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis. My niece was friends with him since kindergarten and posted her memories this morning. Such a heartbreaking loss and sickeningly avoidable traged pic.twitter.com/m3EEHjKjOe
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 15, 2018
Yesterday, the world failed us all. Rest In Peace to such an amazing soul. It was an honor to swim by your side and you will forever be my co captain. You deserved the world and so much more. Nick Dworet, you will never be forgotten❤️ pic.twitter.com/5u8rYcfRgB
— Isabella (@isabellaacohen) February 15, 2018
Luke Hoyer
Family members say Luke died on the third floor of the school.
“This has devastated our family and we’re all in shock and disbelief. Our hearts are broken. Luke was a beautiful human being and greatly loved,” posted his uncle, Toni Brownlee on Facebook. “Also, pray for the other families whose loved were also murdered so cruelly.”
His aunt, Mary Stroud-Gibbs, also shared her pain.
Carmen Schentrup
Friends of the teen confirmed her death on social media. Carmen was a semifinalist for the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Meadow Pollack
She was a senior who planned to attend Lynn University.
Her friend posted on Facebook.
Joaquin Olivier
According to the Miami Herald, Joaquin was born in Venezuela and moved to the United States when he was just three years old. He became an American citizen in January of 2017.
Alaina Petty
Alaina’s great-aunt, Claudette McMahon Joshi wrote on Facebook that the 14 year old was one of the victims.
Cara Loughran
She was confirmed dead by a peer counselor at her church.
“RIP Cara, and fly with the angels. You will be greatly missed, and we will always love you and celebrate your beautiful life,” her neighbor wrote on Facebook.
Alex Schachter
He was a marching band student.
Scott Beigel
He was a geography teacher who unlocked his classroom to allow panicked students to take shelter inside during the shooting. He was struck and killed by a bullet while closing the door behind them, according to The Miami Herald.
Peter Wang
Wang, 15 years old, was last seen on Wednesday wearing his gray ROTC uniform and holding a door open so other people could escape, said his cousin, Aaron Chen. Chen later confirmed Wang was killed in an interview with First Coast News. “He wasn’t supposed to die,” Chen said. “He was supposed to grow old with me.”
(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)