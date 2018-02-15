Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Authorities released a minute to minute timeline of events in the deadly shooting at a Parkland school on Valentine’s Day that left 17 people dead.

These are the moments before, during and after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

2:06 pm: Uber picks up suspect.

2:19 pm: An Uber car dropped off the suspect at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. From there the suspect, entered the East stairwell (Building 12) with a rifle inside a black soft case.

2:21:18 pm: Suspect readied his rifle and removed it from the rifle case.

2:21:33 pm: Suspect began shooting into rooms 1215, 1216 and 1214. He went back to 1216, 1215 and then moved to 1213. From there, he went to the second floor and shot 1 person in room 1234.

2:24:39 pm: The suspect then went to the 3rd floor through the East stairwell.

2:27:37 pm: Suspect entered the 3rd floor stairwell, dropped his rifle and backpack, ran down the stairs.

2:28:35 pm: Suspect exited building 12 and ran towards the tennis courts then started to head South.

2:29:51 pm: Suspect crossed the field and ran West along with others who were fleeing, trying to mix in with them.

2:50 pm: From there, the suspect went to a Walmart nearby, bought a drink at the Subway, then left the store on foot.

3:01 pm: The suspect stopped at McDonald’s and sat down for a short period of time. Moments later, he left on foot.

3:41 pm: The suspect was detained at 4700 Wyndham Lakes Drive in Coral Springs by an officer from the Coconut Creek Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident. Broward Sheriff’s deputies positively ID him and take him into custody.