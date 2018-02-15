Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — A closer look at the alleged Parkland school gunman’s social media paints a picture of a young man who was disturbed, angry and obsessed with guns.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, had at least two Instagram accounts.

In the recent one, he goes by the Instagram name, Nikolas Cruz Makarov – Makarov being the name of a Russian semi-automatic pistol. He even goes as far as referring to himself as “Annihilator.”

He flaunts his pistols and knives on his Instagram page, sometimes hiding his face behind a black scarf and even wearing a U.S. Army beanie or Make America Great Again hat.

One post contains a photo of a toad he claims to have killed with the caption, “These things killed my dog. So I kill them pretty much.”

He even reaches out to social media users asking about purchasing a shotgun saying, “I plan on getting this but I need more information on it so if someone could give advice on how much I’m spending and background cheeks [sic] please to god let me know.”

But the last thing Cruz posted to Instagram was an eerie picture looking through a view finder of a gun with the caption, “I love this holographic sight.”

FBI Agent Rob Lasky recently answered questions about a comment Cruz allegedly made on a YouTube video last year saying, “In 2017 the FBI received information about a comment made on a YouTube channel. The comment simply said, I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

He went on to say, “the FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person that actually made the comment.”

Although we can’t bring back the lives lost from this senseless act, it’s imperative that while you are on social media and see something disturbing, say something or report it. You never know who you could save in the process.