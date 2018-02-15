Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – To honor the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff at both the state and federal level.

Thursday morning President Donald Trump ordered flags at federal facilities to be flown at half-staff as “a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence.”

Said Trump during a Thursday morning news conference: “We are all joined together as one American family, and your suffering is our burden also.”

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz, accused in the third worst school shooting in the U.S., has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS in Parkland. Seventeen people were killed in the attack, another 15 wounded.

Governor Rick Scott, who traveled to South Florida hours after the tragedy, ordered that flags at state offices and facilities be flown at half-staff to honor the victims.

Scott visited the school and then went Broward Health North in Pompano Beach where many of the victims were taken. There he was asked about gun control in light of this latest tragedy.

“You know my heart goes out to everybody impacted today. You know all of us could internalize this if it were happening to their family. You know all of us want to live in a safe community. And there’s a time to continue to have this conversation about how do law enforcement, how do the mental health community make sure people are safe and we will continue to do that,” said Scott.

The governor did not say when that time would be.

One legislator who is ready to have that conversation now is state Rep. Jared Moskowitz. He’s a Parkland native and a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS.

My son is 4. While he was learning how to write in pre school his teachers daughter was killed in the shooting. How do we as the strongest nation on earth tell parents we can’t keep their kids safe. @MarcACaputo @Mdixon55 @fineout @Fla_Pol @Daniel_Sweeney @MaryEllenKlas — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) February 15, 2018

Moskowitz said the country and elected officials have failed our children.