PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Investigators have descended on the Parkland home where suspected high school shooter Nikolas Cruz lived, hoping to find insights into his actions.

The 19-year-old, accused in the third worst school shooting in the U.S., has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Jim Lewis, an attorney for the family that lives in that home which is about three miles away from the school, said Cruz moved in with them about three months ago after his mother died.

“When they were made aware of this and cleared out and brought down to the Broward Sheriff’s Office where they’ve been for hours cooperating. They’ve opened their home up for law enforcement, the sheriff’s office, the FBI, whoever it is, to go through every stitch to see if they can find any clue in there to find why this has happened,” said Lewis.

Lewis said Cruz lost his mother in November of last year and his father before that. He said Cruz was depressed about losing his mother.

Cruz had a job at a Dollar Store, according to Lewis, and was attending class at an adult education center in order to get his degree.

Cruz had attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS but was expelled from it the previous year, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Cruz had reportedly threatened students at the school and was barred from campus.

Lewis said the family’s son, along with Cruz’s half-brother, was brought in for questioning.

Many of Cruz’s posts on social media are gun and violence related. On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself with a shotgun. In another photo, he is seen with a pistol which appears to be a type of BB gun. Other pictures show him holding long knives. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel described the posts as “disturbing.”