By Alex Donno
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – OneBlood, the local blood center in Florida, responded immediately to the tragic shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, by rushing additional blood to Broward Hospitals.

However, there is still an urgent need for O-NEGATIVE blood.

Those able to donate will have the opportunity on Friday, February 16th at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. WQAM and our sister stations will be on hand from 9am – 5pm, along with buses from One Blood to take donations. Incentives will be offered to those who can give.

We hope you can join Entercom Cares and OneBlood for this important event, 9am – 5pm at the Broward Center – 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.

msd Blood Drive For Parkland Shooting Victims With Entercom Miami

About One Blood:

OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501( C )(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 200 hospital partners and their patients in Florida, parts of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.

OneBlood is your local blood center, created when several independent not-for-profit blood centers merged. Together, OneBlood brings more than 100 years of lifesaving experience to the communities we serve.

