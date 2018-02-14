Deadly School Shooting In Parkland WATCH LIVESchool Shooter Identified | As Many As 7 Dead, 14 Injured | Teacher Inside Classroom Describes Hearing Shots | School Superintendent Confirms 'Multiple Fatalities' | Student Tweet From Inside Classroom |
Filed Under:Coral Springs, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, School Shooting, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A terrifying situation unfolded in Parkland on Wednesday as a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to the campus and opened fire.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has confirmed at least 17 people have been killed and BSO is saying at least 14 more are injured.

As the situation unfolded, chopper video showed students being evacuated in small groups, likely one classroom at a time, by police.

CBS4 has received footage of SWAT members entering a classroom to evacuate students.

In the video, students can be seen sitting at their desks when suddenly, a group of SWAT officers rush into the room with guns drawn.

The students are told to put their hands up and quickly comply.

Some had shaking arms and hands while others can be heard almost crying as the situation unfolds.

Officers then tell the kids to put their phones away, and the recording abruptly ends.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch