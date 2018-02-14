Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A terrifying situation unfolded in Parkland on Wednesday as a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to the campus and opened fire.
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has confirmed at least 17 people have been killed and BSO is saying at least 14 more are injured.
As the situation unfolded, chopper video showed students being evacuated in small groups, likely one classroom at a time, by police.
CBS4 has received footage of SWAT members entering a classroom to evacuate students.
In the video, students can be seen sitting at their desks when suddenly, a group of SWAT officers rush into the room with guns drawn.
The students are told to put their hands up and quickly comply.
Some had shaking arms and hands while others can be heard almost crying as the situation unfolds.
Officers then tell the kids to put their phones away, and the recording abruptly ends.