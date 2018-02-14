Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Disturbing video of endless gunfire taken during Wednesday’s deadly mass shooting at a South Florida high school made its way around social media.

The chilling video recorded from inside a classroom captured the sound of multiple gunshots, with students screaming “oh my God, oh my God.”

Seventeen people were killed in the high school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

By 9:00 p.m., hours after the shooting, only 12 of those 17 victims had been identified. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel explaining in a late news conference that some of the victims had no identification or cell phones on them.

Fourteen other people were hospitalized, five are in life-threatening condition.

The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody. Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, and police are investigating his digital footprint, Sheriff Scott Israel said. So far, what they’ve found is “very, very disturbing,” he said.

The gunman used a .223 caliber, AR-15 style firearm according to law enforcement.

“It’s a horrific, horrific day,” Israel said. “Just pray for this city. Pray for this school, the parents, the folks that lost their lives.”

Sen. Bill Nelson told CBS4 News the gunman wore a mask and had smoke grenades then pulled the fire alarm to draw people out of the classrooms right before school dismissal shortly before 3:00 p.m.

The scene was chaotic.

The shooting sent students and staff streaming out of the school. Some walked calmly with their hands up while others ran. According to a law enforcement source, the suspect initially mixed in with the crowd of students to try to get away, but it didn’t work. He captured in a nearby neighborhood.

Those who died included students and adults, the sheriff said. Twelve were killed inside the building and two died outside, he said. One died in the street and two died at the hospital, Israel said.