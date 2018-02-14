Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There may be a break in the case of a Barry University student murdered over the weekend.
Tuesday night, around 10:40 p.m., Miami Gardens Police were dispatched to a vehicle fire at Myrtle Grove Elementary, located at 3125 NW 176th Street.
The car matches description of the white Nissan Sentra which belonged to 19-year-old Priscilla Torres whose body was found early Saturday morning in Little Havana.
Before authorities can make a positive identification on the car, they run the vehicle identification number (VIN) to see if it belonged to Torres.
Police say they still working to determine what led up to Torres murder.