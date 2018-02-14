Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – As word of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland spread students at the middle school were placed on a lockdown.

Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the high school, killed 17 people before he was taken into custody, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fourteen others were injured in the attack.

One middle school student told CBS4’s Joan Murray that when a Code Red was issued for their school, many students didn’t know what to expect next.

“Everybody was really flipping out because we were all really scared. We didn’t know what was going to happen. We knew that someone was, of course, armed and they were shooting everyone, a lot of people had gotten shot or were injured, a lot of people had died but we were just hoping for the best for everyone,” she said.

She said some of her classmates started crying and the teachers tried to reassure them that everything would be okay if everyone just remained calm.

“Even though most of us did believe that we were all still sad,” she said.

Several of the students in the middle school said they had older brothers and sisters who went to the high school and they were scared for them when they heard about people getting shot.

“I tried to help a few of my friends out because they were really, really sad. It just hurt me to see them sad about their siblings,” she said.

Cruz was taken into custody after the shooting and taken to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach. He was then transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for questioning.